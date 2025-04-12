WTO chiefs past and present demand rapid reform to keep global free trade alive

Until now, talks on updating WTO rules have struggled partly because all 166 members must agree by consensus. Efforts to fix its top appeals court, paralysed by Trump in his first term, have failed.

Supachai Panitchpakdi, director-general from 2002-2005, said members must reform the WTO urgently.

"It's either that or we go into a big recession ... even worse than the last 2008 financial crisis, because this time it will be trade-led ... And then there’s no way to pull out," he told Reuters.

He proposed to trade delegates on Thursday a month of tariff talks among members, followed by short discussions to reduce barriers and establish new trade rules.

At the same event, a group of 39 states, including China, Canada and Britain, voiced support for the WTO and called for "bold, collective action" to ensure it remains the bedrock of a free, fair and rules-based system.

