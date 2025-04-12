BYD Accuses Facebook Page of Smear Campaign and Threatens Legal Action

BYD Auto (Thailand) has hit back at a popular Facebook page following a series of posts alleging poor working conditions and environmental issues at its car manufacturing facility in Rayong province.

The company has vehemently denied the claims, branding them a smear campaign based on distorted information, and is threatening to pursue legal action for defamation.

In a strongly worded statement released on Friday, BYD Thailand accused certain independent media outlets on Facebook of a systematic and planned effort to damage the company's reputation.

They asserted that the posts used harsh language, misrepresented facts, and aimed to mislead the public, causing significant harm to their image.

The company emphasised its commitment to Thailand since commencing operations in 2022, highlighting its investment, factory establishment, and collaboration with various sectors.

While acknowledging potential initial limitations, BYD stated that its Thai plant has continuously developed and now directly employs over 5,900 individuals, 85% of whom are Thai nationals, with ongoing recruitment in technical, administrative, and other areas.

