Why are Chinese automakers like BYD launching fast-charging EV systems?

Here are more details about the Chinese electric vehicle giant's new technology and why the fast-charging space is attracting interest:

WHY DOES FAST-CHARGING EV TECHNOLOGY MATTER?

Drivers sceptical of EVs have cited worries that their batteries could go flat during long-distance drives, prompting automakers to come up with fast-charging as well as battery-swapping technology as solutions.

Chinese automakers are increasing using such technologies as key selling points to attract buyers in a hyper competitive market and such technologies have been credited for contributing to the high adoption of EVs in China. Tesla also offers ultra-fast chargers.

HOW DOES BYD'S NEW SYSTEM COMPARE TO OTHERS?

BYD said its so-called "super e-platform" will be capable of peak charging of 1,000 kilowatts (kW), enabling cars that use it to travel 400 km (249 miles) on a 5-minute charge.

To achieve such performance, BYD said it had developed a package of technologies including batteries with a 10C charging multiplier, which means they can be charged at 10 times the battery's capacity per hour. Others include high-power motors, high-volt silicon carbide power chips and fast chargers that support 1,000 kW of power.