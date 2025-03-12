Thai auto market suffers 10% slump in early 2025 sales

Thailand's automotive market has faced a challenging start to 2025, with sales down by 10% in the first two months compared to the same period last year.

Total sales reached approximately 97,000 units, with both industry giants Toyota and Isuzu, alongside electric vehicle maker BYD, experiencing notable declines.

The slowdown is attributed to a combination of factors, including a sluggish economic recovery, high household debt and tighter lending conditions. The one-tonne pickup truck segment, a key indicator of economic health, remains particularly weak.

Supakorn Ratanawaraha, Toyota Motor Thailand's executive vice president, said that while the market trended sideways in February, a year-on-year decline is evident, reflecting the current economic climate.

He noted that the recent interest rate cut by the Bank of Thailand might offer some relief, but the industry's recovery is contingent on broader economic improvements.

