Pichai seeks Czech’s Help to lobby for FTA agreement with EU

A Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic paid a courtesy call to Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan on Friday, during which they discussed trade ties and the possibility of a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union.

Deputy Speaker Jan Bartosek visited Pichai as part of his official trip to Thailand. The Czech Ambassador to Thailand, Pavel Pitel, accompanied Bartosek’s delegation to the meeting at the Commerce Ministry.

On Sunday, Pichai told reporters that Bartosek had expressed support for Thailand’s efforts to engage in FTA negotiations with the EU and for Thailand’s application to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).