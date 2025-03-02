Pichai seeks Czech’s Help to lobby for FTA agreement with EU

A Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic paid a courtesy call to Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan on Friday, during which they discussed trade ties and the possibility of a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union.
Deputy Speaker Jan Bartosek visited Pichai as part of his official trip to Thailand. The Czech Ambassador to Thailand, Pavel Pitel, accompanied Bartosek’s delegation to the meeting at the Commerce Ministry.
On Sunday, Pichai told reporters that Bartosek had expressed support for Thailand’s efforts to engage in FTA negotiations with the EU and for Thailand’s application to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
During the meeting, the two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in multiple areas, including trade and industrial investment.
Pichai said he encouraged Czech investors to explore opportunities in Thailand's automobile, agricultural, and food industries, as well as in the health and wellness sector. He suggested that the Czech Republic could use Thailand as a hub to expand trade and investment across ASEAN nations.
Pichai assured Bartosek that Thailand was well-prepared to facilitate Czech investments with its strong infrastructure and multiple FTAs, including agreements with Bhutan and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
He also highlighted that several advanced technology firms were interested in investing in Thailand, particularly in AI technologies, printed circuit board manufacturing, and data centres.
Pichai informed Bartosek that ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, was planning to invest USD 8.8 billion in establishing a data hosting centre in Thailand.
He reaffirmed that the Commerce Ministry would provide full support to Czech investors in facilitating trade and investment.
Additionally, the two sides discussed cooperation in the spa and hotel industries, research and development, and cybersecurity.
Last year, the Czech Republic ranked 38th among Thailand’s global trading partners and seventh among EU trade partners. The two countries recorded a bilateral trade value of USD 1.384 billion, with Thailand’s exports to the Czech Republic worth USD 1.035 billion.