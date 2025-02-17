Nissan denies Thai factory closure, says operations being streamlined

The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) has dismissed reports that Nissan is closing one of its two factories in Thailand, saying the Japanese automaker is merely streamlining production.

Media recently reported that Nissan plans to close three plants worldwide this year, cutting production and jobs.

Nissan’s original Thai factory, opened in 1975, was among those rumoured for the chop.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, BOI secretary-general said Nissan Thailand executives had explained the move as a “line integration” to streamline operations. Some production will move from the older Plant 1 to the newer Plant 2, built in 2014, which is located on the same premises in Samut Prakan.