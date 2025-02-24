Thailand’s auto industry skids as production plummets 24.63%

Thailand's car industry is suffering a sharp downturn, with production in January dropping 24.63% year-on-year, a Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) report released on Monday shows.

The slump in exports, partly driven by rising competition from Chinese electric vehicles, has pushed the sector to a 33-month low, prompting calls for urgent government intervention.

The FTI report showed a total production of 107,103 automobiles in January, marking a substantial decline from the same period last year. Exports and domestic sales have also suffered, falling by 21.10% and 31.78%, respectively.

Though 75,044 units or 70.07% of the total production was for export, it still marked a 21.10% drop year-on-year. Production of automobiles for the domestic market was worse, with only 32,059 units produced marking a 31.78% drop. Of the total units produced and in stock, only 48,092 units were sold domestically, marking a 12.26% reduction.

The FTI has attributed this slump to a combination of factors, including tighter lending conditions due to high household debt, Thailand’s sluggish GDP growth of just 2.5% in 2024 as well as reduced incomes and spending power.

