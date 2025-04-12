Day 15 of search and rescue: Death toll climbs to 32, 62 still missing

A total of 32 people have been confirmed dead, while 62 others remain missing following the collapse of a 30-story building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported on Saturday.

The under-construction State Audit Office (SAO) building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 due to the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, trapping over a hundred workers inside.

Two more bodies were discovered in Zone C on Saturday, the 15th day of the search and rescue mission, a city official said.

The BMA reported a total of 103 victims from the incident. Of those, 32 have been confirmed dead, nine were injured, and 62 remain missing.

At the front area of the collapsed building, officials from the Forensic Science Division, the Department of Special Investigation, the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, along with representatives from China Railway No. 10 Ltd.—one of the SAO building’s contractors—entered the site for inspection on Saturday.