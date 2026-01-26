Excise Department watches Neta after 24,000 EV compensation units remain; heavy penalties possible

A source at the Ministry of Finance provided an update on the Chinese EV brand Neta, which joined Thailand’s first-phase EV support scheme (EV 3.0) but has been unable to produce compensation vehicles in time under the scheme’s conditions. At the same time, the parent company in China has declared bankruptcy, putting Neta Thailand at risk of breaching the government scheme’s requirements.

Last week, the Excise Department called Neta’s representatives in for discussions to understand the problems and explain how to comply with the EV 3.0–3.5 measures, which were approved by the Cabinet and the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee, so that Neta and its contracting parties could consider options to resolve the issue.

The Excise Department has not filed a lawsuit or demanded damages at this stage. It is currently following legal procedures, having sent documents outlining additional details of the measures and giving the company an opportunity to explain its next steps.