Thai Authorities Keep Close Watch on NETA Amid Parent Company\'s Bankruptcy

Thailand's Excise Department is closely monitoring NETA, the electric vehicle (EV) brand, to ensure it meets its commitments under the country's EV promotion scheme.

This comes after NETA's Chinese parent company, Zhejiang Hozon New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., officially entered bankruptcy proceedings, sparking concerns about potential fallout for the Thai operation.

Kulaya Tantitemit, Director-General of the Excise Department, confirmed the department is "closely monitoring the situation" and engaging in "continuous discussions with relevant parties."

She stressed that all tax measures are being implemented "strictly according to legal procedures" to ensure the "most cost-effective use of tax revenue."