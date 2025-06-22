Chinese EV Maker Neta's Parent Company Enters Bankruptcy

Zhejiang Hozon New Energy Automobile, the parent company of the electric vehicle (EV) brand Neta, has officially entered bankruptcy proceedings, according to reports from Reuters, citing Chinese state media CCTV.

The move, which took effect on 19th June, signals significant financial difficulties for the Chinese carmaker.

Adding to the woes, several Neta showrooms in Shanghai have reportedly closed their doors. Filings on China's national enterprise bankruptcy disclosure platform show that a creditor initiated bankruptcy proceedings against Hozon as early as last month.

Chinese investment news outlet Bamboo Works indicates that Hozon is undergoing a formal restructuring process aimed at business revitalisation. This reflects the deep-seated issues currently plaguing the Neta Auto brand.