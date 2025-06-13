Finance Ministry discusses extending Neta\'s EV production deadline

Neta Auto (Thailand) Ltd., a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, has been facing financial difficulties and pressure to comply with the Thai government’s EV support scheme. However, the government is exploring flexible solutions to help Neta continue operations, signaling its commitment to supporting the country's EV industry.

In recent reports, Neta denied rumors of financial insolvency after news emerged about liquidity issues with its parent company, Hozon Auto, in China. The company clarified that its ongoing debt dispute with Yuxing Advertising was simply a standard legal process and not an insolvency filing.

Paopoom Rojanasakul, Deputy Finance Minister, revealed that the Ministry and the Excise Department are closely monitoring Neta’s financial issues. The company faces the possibility of losing its EV 3.0 subsidy if it fails to meet the condition of producing 1.5 times the number of vehicles it imported into Thailand, a target of about 19,000 cars by the end of 2025.