EV users file complaint with consumer council over NETA issues

Thanapan Kongcharoen, a coordinator for NETA EV users, stated that approximately 25,000 NETA vehicles are currently on the roads in Thailand. He pointed out that these issues began in 2024 when the parent company in China faced financial difficulties, leading to significant disruptions.
He outlined three main issues: difficulties registering for white licence plates under Thai law, delays and shortages of spare parts for warranty claims, and the closure of service centres or refusals to provide claims to customers.
“Problems with spare parts, including for the drivetrain and other vehicle components, have led to delays in repairs. The service centres are unable to proceed without parts, as they are waiting for shipments from the parent company,” he explained. “In particular, the drivetrain issue has rendered vehicles inoperable, and customers are left waiting for repairs without compensation or reimbursement.”
Thanapan noted that another issue has arisen from service centres refusing repairs, which has affected many users. Usually, customers can access services at any NETA centre nationwide, he explained. However, as some service centres have closed due to the parent company’s instability, those that remain open are overwhelmed by customers seeking repairs. As a result, some users faced refusal of service, forcing many consumers to seek repairs from external garages, which the company claims will void the vehicle's warranty, he pointed out.
Chakchai Ngaosri, a leader of the affected users, stated that the closure or refusal of service by several centres has caused significant dissatisfaction and harm to consumers. Furthermore, consumers have not received any form of compensation or resolution from the company, which should have provided adequate after-sales support, he said.
The affected users have outlined seven key demands:
Sophon Noorat, head of the Rights Protection and Protection Department of TCC, confirmed that the council has received 69 complaints over NETA EVs since early 2024.
He said TCC has planned to arrange a meeting with NETA (Thailand) and their representatives within this week to discuss solutions.
“The council will also coordinate with relevant authorities to enforce legal measures and will send a letter to the Chinese Embassy in Thailand regarding the case,” he said.
Sophon also warned that should NETA fail to cooperate, TCC will take legal action on behalf of the consumers.