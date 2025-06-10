EV users file complaint with consumer council over NETA issues

Thanapan Kongcharoen, a coordinator for NETA EV users, stated that approximately 25,000 NETA vehicles are currently on the roads in Thailand. He pointed out that these issues began in 2024 when the parent company in China faced financial difficulties, leading to significant disruptions.

He outlined three main issues: difficulties registering for white licence plates under Thai law, delays and shortages of spare parts for warranty claims, and the closure of service centres or refusals to provide claims to customers.

“Problems with spare parts, including for the drivetrain and other vehicle components, have led to delays in repairs. The service centres are unable to proceed without parts, as they are waiting for shipments from the parent company,” he explained. “In particular, the drivetrain issue has rendered vehicles inoperable, and customers are left waiting for repairs without compensation or reimbursement.”