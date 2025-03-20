EV maker NETA denies scrapping R&D team, insists prioritising Thai market

Chinese automaker NETA AUTO on Wednesday denied rumours that it has dismissed its research and development team and insisted that Thailand is still a key market for NETA EVs.

“NETA AUTO is promoting further cost reduction and efficiency enhancement by optimising organisation and procedures,” it said, adding that it would pursue legal actions against those spreading false information that harms its reputation.

The EV maker went on to say that Thailand is considered an important market, with a large user base and strong popularity among Thai consumers. NETA continues to prioritise sustainable development in Thailand and is committed to offering the best products and technologies to Thai consumers, it said.