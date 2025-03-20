EV maker NETA denies scrapping R&D team, insists prioritising Thai market

Chinese automaker NETA AUTO on Wednesday denied rumours that it has dismissed its research and development team and insisted that Thailand is still a key market for NETA EVs.
“NETA AUTO is promoting further cost reduction and efficiency enhancement by optimising organisation and procedures,” it said, adding that it would pursue legal actions against those spreading false information that harms its reputation.
The EV maker went on to say that Thailand is considered an important market, with a large user base and strong popularity among Thai consumers. NETA continues to prioritise sustainable development in Thailand and is committed to offering the best products and technologies to Thai consumers, it said.
“We reaffirm our commitment to conducting business and continuously developing products, along with affordable technologies for Thai people, which aligns with NETA’s core mission of creating equal access to technology for everyone, or "Tech For All."
NETA launched its first model, the “NETA V” in Thailand in 2021. It is among the foreign EV makers that enjoy the government’s “EV 3.0” promotional package. The campaign exempts taxes for imported EVs but requires car manufacturers to produce EVs in Thailand in the same number of imported units.
NETA AUTO is currently using the Bangkok factory of Bangchan General Assembly to manufacture EVs under the campaign.