Farizon EV Vans Set to Enter Thailand, King Gen Eyes Exclusive Import and Distribution Rights

Among its flagship offerings, the Farizon SuperVan (SV) has gained worldwide attention for its smart features, high safety standards, and multi-functional design—suitable for passenger transport, cargo delivery, or customized applications. The SV is equipped with advanced technologies and has earned the prestigious Platinum Safety Rating from Euro NCAP, a leading vehicle safety authority in Europe. Farizon also offers SV Combi and SV Taxi models, which are designed for dual passenger and cargo use. Both models feature spacious interiors, intelligent systems, and top-tier safety features ideal for modern urban mobility.

At the 2025 Expo, Farizon also debuted its latest innovations including the Farizon SV Combi, the H9E smart electric truck, and the U12M methanol-hydrogen powered bus. The event marked another milestone as 1,000 units of the Farizon SV electric taxi were officially delivered to Sino Development (International) for service in Hong Kong—vehicles designed with accessibility in mind, offering enhanced comfort and safety for elderly passengers and children.

Additionally, Farizon signed a strategic partnership with Pok Oi Hospital, reinforcing its international expansion strategy. With ongoing exports to multiple regions worldwide, the brand is firmly on track to become a global leader in clean and intelligent transportation solutions.