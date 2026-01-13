Chinese EV makers lift 2026 prices as EV3.5 cuts subsidies and hits imports with higher tax

Chinese automakers are rolling out new, higher EV price lists for 2026 after the government’s EV3.0 scheme ended and was replaced by EV3.5, which reduces support and changes incentives, particularly for imported models.

Under EV3.5, the subsidy has been cut to 50,000 baht and applies only to vehicles assembled in Thailand. Imported models are not eligible for benefits and face a higher excise tax of 10%, up from 2%, if brought in under EV3.5 conditions.

Industry sources say the shift comes after aggressive discounting late last year, when many brands cut prices heavily to clear stock and meet EV3.0 production requirements before the end of 2025. The discounting squeezed per-unit margins compared with initial launch prices, but was used to compete in an increasingly crowded market.

Rêver Automotive, BYD’s distributor, expects total 2025 sales to reach nearly 50,000 units (with registrations at 44,636). Executives have confirmed that BYD ATTO 3 and BYD DOLPHIN will move up in price as previously announced, with new pricing being prepared and awaiting approval from the Excise Department.

Imported models have already been repriced. BYD Sealion 7 is up 190,000 baht to 1,264,900-1,364,900 baht, while BYD M6 has risen 160,000 baht to 909,900-1,009,900 baht.