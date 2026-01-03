BYD’s 2025 global sales top 4.55 million as EV volumes surpass Tesla

China’s BYD posted record global vehicle sales in 2025, delivering 4,550,036 units worldwide, up 7.1% from 2024. The total included 2,254,714 electric vehicles (EVs), an increase of 27.9%, and 2,288,709 plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), down 7.9%.

It was also the first year BYD sold more than one million vehicles outside China, with overseas sales reaching 1,046,083 units, up 150.7% year-on-year.

US automaker Tesla delivered 1.636 million EVs in 2025, down from 1.789 million in 2024, partly due to weaker sales in its home market after the US government ended EV tax credits in September 2025.

Despite the decline in US sales, Tesla still held the top share of the US EV market at 45%, according to the report.

