UN Security Council to meet after US action in Venezuela

"This is a colonial war aimed at destroying our republican form of government, freely chosen by our people, and at imposing a puppet government that allows the plundering of our natural resources, including the world’s largest oil reserves," Venezuela's UN Ambassador Samuel Moncada wrote to the UN Security Council on Saturday.

He argued the US had breached the UN Charter, which requires member states to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any country.

Guterres’ spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said the overnight US military action amounted to a dangerous precedent and reiterated the Secretary-General’s call for full respect for international law, including the UN Charter.