‘We’ll run the country’: Trump’s Venezuela move tests ‘America First’ pledge

Analysts also noted echoes of earlier Republican-led interventions in Latin America.

The US invasion of Grenada in 1983 and the Panama operation in 1989 were cited as precedents in which Washington challenged the legitimacy of governments and, in Panama’s case, helped install a successor after removing a leader wanted on US drug charges.

Trump, who has repeatedly criticised the foreign-policy “neoconservatives” of past decades, now finds his approach being compared to those episodes, a contrast likely to intensify as the consequences of the Venezuela operation unfold.

Rubio’s calls and a GOP debate over presidential powers

Marco Rubio, Trump’s top diplomat and national security adviser, contacted members of Congress early on Saturday in an effort to soften opposition and reassure lawmakers.

Senator Mike Lee, who initially questioned whether the president could launch military action without a declaration of war or authorisation to use force, later said he believed the operation probably fell within the president’s authority after speaking with Rubio.

Others were unconvinced. Representative Thomas Massie, a frequent Trump critic, argued the administration’s messaging did not add up, and questioned the legal and constitutional logic of arresting the leader of a sovereign state and his wife on US charges.

The biggest question: what does “running” Venezuela mean?

Even some voices sympathetic to Maduro’s removal warned that the hardest part may now be ahead. Elliott Abrams, who served as Trump’s Venezuela envoy during his first term, said the political risk at home could be manageable so long as US troops were not dying, but questioned what “running” the country would actually involve.

Brett Bruen, a former adviser in Barack Obama’s administration, warned the US could be drawn into overseeing an intricate and prolonged transition, a scenario that could create spillover problems in the region and new challenges for Washington.

For now, Trump is betting that the intervention can be sold as consistent with his “America First” worldview, safeguarding US interests by reshaping an unstable neighbour. But with unanswered questions about governance, security and the scope of US involvement, critics argue the move could become exactly the kind of quagmire he once vowed to avoid.

US seizes Venezuela’s Maduro, flies him to New York to face drug and ‘narco-terror’ charges

The United States launched overnight strikes in Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro, flying him and his wife, Cilia Flores, to New York as US prosecutors prepared to bring the long-serving leader before a federal court on charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy and drug trafficking, according to Reuters and other media reports.

US President Donald Trump, speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, said the operation involved US Special Forces and ended with Maduro being detained in or near one of his safe houses.

Trump said Washington would oversee Venezuela “until” what he described as a safe and orderly transition, but did not spell out how the US would exercise authority inside a country where Maduro’s administration still appeared to be functioning.

Multiple outlets reported that a plane carrying Maduro and Flores landed at Stewart International Airport in upstate New York on Saturday evening, and video showed US personnel boarding the aircraft after it arrived.

A US Justice Department official told Reuters that Maduro is expected to make an initial appearance in Manhattan federal court on Monday, and that he is expected to be held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn beforehand. The official said Flores also faces US charges, including a cocaine importation conspiracy allegation.

In Caracas, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez denounced the seizure as a “kidnapping” and demanded the immediate release of Maduro and Flores, calling Maduro “the only president of Venezuela.”

The operation has triggered immediate legal and diplomatic scrutiny. Reuters reported that international law experts questioned the US administration’s attempt to frame the action as a law-enforcement operation tied to US indictments while also signalling an intent to control Venezuela’s political future.

