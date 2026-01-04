US strike-and-seizure of Maduro splits global reaction

President Donald Trump has defended the operation as tied to US security and drug-trafficking allegations, while critics, including some US lawmakers and international legal specialists, have questioned whether those claims can justify cross-border force without UN Security Council authorisation or a valid self-defence rationale.

Condemnation from China, Russia and Mexico

Beijing and Moscow moved quickly to denounce the US action. China’s foreign ministry said it was “deeply shocked” and “strongly condemns” what it called the use of force against a sovereign country and its president, urging Washington to abide by the UN Charter.

Russia’s foreign ministry called the operation an “act of armed aggression, saying the justifications offered were unfounded and warning against escalation.

Mexico’s foreign ministry said the US actions violated Article 2 of the UN Charter and argued dialogue and negotiation were the only legitimate path.

Europe: restraint, de-escalation, but no consensus

European responses were more varied, with many leaders stressing legality and restraint while avoiding endorsement of the intervention.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc was monitoring events and called for restraint, stressing that “the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected.”

Spain’s foreign ministry urged “de-escalation and moderation” and offered its good offices for a negotiated solution.