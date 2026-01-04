Abhisit thanks Songkhla voters for support, hopes Democrats can win back Bangkok

He noted that he, former Bangkok MP Apimongkol Sonakul, and former Bangkok governor Apirak Kosayothin had all been elected in the constituency before. He added that all three names began with “Api”, and said he hoped voters would elect another “Api” — Apimuk — for the Democrats.

Democrats’ uphill task in the capital

Bangkok was once a Democrat stronghold. However, the party failed to win any House seats in the capital in the 2019 general election after Abhisit, then party leader, vowed not to support coup leader Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister. The party also failed to capture any Bangkok seats in the 2023 election.

A Nida poll released on December 21 showed many Bangkok voters were still undecided, while the Democrats trailed the People’s Party and Bhumjaithai Party in popularity.

Abhisit said that because many Bangkok voters remain undecided, the party would work hard to present itself as an attractive option for Bangkokians to consider again.

During the campaign, several market vendors hugged Abhisit, and he told them: “Don’t forget us.” Some residents also showed him photos taken with Apirak and Apimuk, which he signed. They said they were long-time Democrat supporters.

Abhisit said residents at Khlong Charoen Krung Market had long ties with the party and were waiting for the Democrats to return to power.

Vote-buying concerns and early voting

Abhisit also said he hoped the Election Commission would implement effective measures to prevent vote-buying, especially among voters who have registered to vote in advance.

He noted that many voters registered to cast their ballots early in their own constituencies, and said the Election Commission should scrutinise their reasons for voting ahead of time. He added that it was understandable for those voting early outside their constituencies, as they might find it inconvenient to return home on election day.

Post-election PM talk and calls for unity

Asked to comment on a statement by Democrat party-list candidate Nipit Intharasombat that several Democrat candidates had been approached to back a prime ministerial candidate whose name begins with “A” after the election, Abhisit said there were several contenders with that initial and reporters should check with Nipit. He said he hoped there would be no attempt to buy support from would-be MPs.

On political divisiveness, Abhisit said he hoped voters would choose the best candidates and parties to solve national problems, setting divisions aside.

On nationalism, the military and the Thai–Cambodian border situation, he said he hoped all parties would support military operations, remain united on the issue, and avoid using it as an election campaign.

