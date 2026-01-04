Thailand set to break record China trade deficit, with 11-month gap at Bt2tn

Thailand’s trade expanded in the first 11 months of 2025, but the country is on track to post a record trade deficit with China after the gap widened beyond 2 trillion baht, driven largely by imports of machinery and electrical equipment.

Thailand’s exports in January–November 2025 totalled US$310.70 billion, up 12.6% year-on-year, while imports rose 12.4% to US$315.66 billion, leaving an overall trade deficit of US$4.95 billion.

In November 2025 alone, exports stood at US$27.44 billion, up 7.1% and marking the 17th consecutive month of growth. Imports, however, jumped 17.6% to US$30.17 billion, resulting in a monthly deficit of US$2.72 billion.

Thailand has recorded an overall trade deficit since 2022, after posting a surplus in 2021: