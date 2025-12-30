NESDC flags ‘pass-through’ exports and import flooding as Thai factory output lags despite export boom

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has outlined why Thailand’s export growth has not translated into stronger industrial production, pointing to “abnormalities” in the production system driven by several key factors.

Danucha Pichayanan, NESDC secretary-general, said that while exports have increased, the Manufacturing Production Index (MPI) and capacity utilisation have not risen as expected, indicating underlying problems. He cited five main reasons:



1. “Pass-through” export structure

Danucha said Thailand’s export growth may partly reflect goods merely passing through the country. Under normal conditions, if imports of capital goods and raw materials rise for domestic production, the MPI should jump into double digits, or at least rise by 3-5%. Instead, the MPI has not increased as forecast, suggesting some exports may be re-exported without going through substantial production or value-added processes in Thailand.