NESDC warns government to wait for economic recovery before raising VAT

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has advised the government to delay raising the value-added tax (VAT) until Thailand's economy has fully recovered, without relying on short-term stimulus measures.

The warning was issued at a press conference on Monday, where the NESDC shared its findings from a study on VAT increases in other countries to inform the government on the potential benefits and drawbacks of raising VAT.

Economic impact of a VAT increase

NESDC Secretary-General Onfa Vejjajiva highlighted that a 1% increase in VAT would generate an additional 93 billion baht in government revenue. However, Onfa cautioned that lessons learned from other countries indicate that VAT hikes should be postponed until the economy has genuinely revived. She stressed that any VAT increase should be implemented gradually and accompanied by measures to protect vulnerable groups, particularly low-income citizens.