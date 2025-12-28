Thailand’s Jan–Nov gold exports top 391bn baht, Commerce Ministry says

Thailand’s exports of unwrought gold rose sharply in the first 11 months of 2025, with the Commerce Ministry reporting shipments worth US$11.9 billion from January to November, up 13.2% from the same period a year earlier.

Gold accounted for 3.8% of Thailand’s total export value over the period, up from 2.9% in 2024.

In baht terms, unwrought gold exports in January–November were valued at 391.68 billion baht, compared with 288.78 billion baht a year earlier.

Exports cooled in November 2025, when unwrought gold shipments were recorded at US$335 million, down 51.2% year-on-year. The ministry attributed the drop in part to earlier front-loaded exports. The November value was 22.74 billion baht.

The ministry said gold’s share of Thailand’s exports has been rising steadily, calling the 3.8% share in January–November notably high compared with last year.

Top markets for Thailand’s unwrought gold exports (January–November 2025):

Switzerland: US$11.9 billion

Cambodia: US$5.84 billion

Singapore: US$2.51 billion

Laos: US$1.49 billion

Hong Kong: US$687 million

The ministry noted there were no unwrought gold exports to Cambodia in November 2025.