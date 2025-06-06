Trump-Musk row slams Tesla shares, $150 billion in market value wiped out

Trump on Thursday said on his Truth Social platform that the "easiest way to save money in our Budget, billions and billions of dollars, is to terminate Elon's governmental subsidies and contracts."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has already moved to exempt autonomous vehicles from some safety requirements, and NHTSA said in April it is "actively engaged in developing a multi-faceted regulatory framework" for autonomous vehicles.

Although the federal government has already started to streamline some regulations around autonomous driving, Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein said regulators might possibly craft rules in a way that would single out Tesla.

Most autonomous vehicle companies use sensors such as radar and lidar to detect objects, for example, but Tesla relies solely on cameras.

Goldstein said federal regulators might devise rules requiring lidar, which would hurt Tesla. "With President Trump, being on his bad side always creates risk that you're going to get personal retaliation," Goldstein said. He doubted that such an outcome was likely, though, because many other companies have been pushing for new regulations for years.

The stock has been on a roller-coaster ever since Musk endorsed Trump in mid-July 2024 in his re-election bid, gaining 169% from that point through mid-December. That was followed by a 54% slide through early April as a "Tesla Takedown" protest intensified. Musk's leadership of DOGE and alignment with the Trump administration had put off some car buyers, with sales slumping in Europe, China and key US markets like California.

The House of Representatives version of Trump's budget bill proposes largely ending the popular $7,500 EV subsidy by the end of 2025. Tesla and other automakers have relied on incentives for years to drum up demand, but Trump promised during the transition to end the subsidy.

Tesla could face a $1.2 billion hit to its annual profit, along with an additional $2 billion setback to regulatory credit sales due to separate Senate legislation targeting California's EV sales mandates, according to J.P. Morgan.

The company is still the most valuable automaker worldwide by a long shot. Through Wednesday, Tesla's market value stood at about $1 trillion, well above Toyota Motor's $290 billion.

"There were a lot of people excited about Tesla because the political winds were at his (Musk's) back. And now they've turned into headwinds in a lot of different ways," Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, said.

Tesla trades at 150 times profit estimates, a steep premium to other Big Tech stocks such as Nvidia.

"I am short Tesla. I don't understand it. I don't understand its valuation. I don't understand its fundamentals. I think it's overhyped," Bob Doll, Crossmark Global Investments chief investment officer, said.

Reuters