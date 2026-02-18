Alleged gunman surrenders after shooting incident in Pathum Thani, causing 17 school closures

After the shooting incident on the motorway, Noparat fled to Lat Lum Kaeo District in Pathum Thani. The Pathum Thani police head office later handed him over to the Traffic Police Division, and a special police team was assigned to deliver him for further investigation.

Charges and Ongoing Investigation

Pol Lt Gen Watana Yijeen, commissioner of Provincial Police Bureau 1, confirmed that Noparat would face multiple charges, including unlawfully detaining his wife, injuring her, and firing at a rescue official on the motorway in Chon Buri.

Forensic Police Investigate Abandoned Pickup Truck and Evidence

Earlier in the day, forensic police officers visited the area near Sang Saeng Village, Sam Muang Subdistrict, Lat Bua Luang District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, where Noparat, or “Mr. Ael,” abandoned his green Isuzu Dragon pickup truck before fleeing the scene.

The officers conducted a detailed investigation, collecting DNA, fingerprints, and evidence from both the area surrounding the vehicle and inside it. In the truck bed, they found a single bullet hole, likely caused by a confrontation with officers during their pursuit. Additionally, they discovered that the left rear tire was significantly flatter than the others.

Inside the truck, police found a 9mm magazine and 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition, but no firearm. These items were seized and sent to the forensic department for further examination. A bottle of water left in the vehicle was also collected for analysis.

Once the investigation was completed, the truck was moved from the scene to the Lat Bua Luang Police Station, and later transferred to the Lat Lum Kaeo Police Station for safekeeping as evidence in the case.