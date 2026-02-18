Police Chief Orders Special Operation to Capture "L" After Shooting Incident

On February 18, 2026, at 11:15 AM, Pol Maj Gen Theeradej Thammasuthir, Deputy Spokesperson for the National Police Bureau, revealed that National Pol Gen Kittirat Panpetch has urgently ordered Police Lt Gen Wattanachai Yijeen, Commander of Police Region 1, and Pol Maj Gen Peerapol Chotiksathien, Provincial Police Chief of Pathum Thani, to coordinate special task forces to track down Noparat, also known as "L," the suspect in the case of attempted murder and firearms violation.



"L" was involved in an outrageous shooting incident in which he fired at a motorway rescue vehicle before fleeing to the Lat Lum Kaeo district of Pathum Thani. The police have classified him as a dangerous individual, and the operation to apprehend him has been fast-tracked. The police are working closely with the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) to support the operation.

In response to safety concerns, some schools in the area had announced emergency closures. However, the police emphasized that the suspect had not entered any schools and assured the public that there was no immediate threat to educational institutions. They urged residents and parents to remain calm and avoid unnecessary panic but also advised increased caution when traveling.