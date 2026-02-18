Lagarde Eyes Early ECB Departure to Secure Macron’s Influence on Successor

Christine Lagarde may step down before her 2027 term ends to ensure President Macron and Chancellor Merz choose her successor before the French election.
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde is planning to resign ahead of schedule, according to reports, in a strategic move designed to give outgoing French President Emmanuel Macron a say in appointing her successor.
Lagarde’s eight-year term is not officially due to end until October 2027. However, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday that she intends to step down before next year’s French presidential election.
The move appears intended to bypass potential complications should the far right win the French presidency in the spring of 2027, which could destabilise the selection process for Europe’s most powerful financial role.
The Merz-Macron Alliance
Sources familiar with the matter suggest that while Lagarde has not yet finalised her departure date, she is keen for Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to act as the primary brokers for the transition.
Under EU law, Macron is barred from seeking a third consecutive term, making his window for influencing European appointments limited.
The ECB has adopted a notably more cautious tone regarding the rumours.
A spokesperson stated that the President remains "totally focused on her mission" and has made no firm decisions.
This contrast with last year’s definitive stance, when the bank insisted she was "determined to complete her term," has fuelled speculation that an early exit is now a serious consideration.
Market Reaction and Potential Successors
City analysts and financial markets remained largely unruffled by the news. Government bond yields and the euro saw little movement in early trading, as investors anticipate that a change in leadership would not signal a fundamental shift in the bank’s current monetary policy.
The report follows the resignation of Bank of France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau just last week. Villeroy de Galhau is set to step down this June—over a year early—specifically to allow Macron to name a replacement before the 2027 election.
While the successor must be agreed upon by all 21 eurozone nations, historical precedent dictates that any viable candidate requires the joint backing of Paris and Berlin.
Several names have already emerged in Frankfurt circles:
Klaas Knot: Former Dutch central bank chief.
Pablo Hernández de Cos: General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements.
Joachim Nagel: Head of the Bundesbank.
Leaving in ‘Nirvana’
Should Lagarde depart within the next year, she would leave the institution during a period of uncharacteristic stability. With inflation hitting targets, interest rates in a neutral position, and economic growth steady, some analysts have described the current climate as a "central banker’s nirvana."
Given that the ECB typically operates by consensus rather than formal votes, a change at the helm is unlikely to disrupt the current trajectory. However, with global economic uncertainty remaining high, the bank’s outlook could still be tested before her eventual handover.
Lagarde previously served as the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and as the French Finance Minister before taking over the ECB in 2019.