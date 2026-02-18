Lagarde Eyes Early ECB Departure to Secure Macron’s Influence on Successor

Christine Lagarde may step down before her 2027 term ends to ensure President Macron and Chancellor Merz choose her successor before the French election.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde is planning to resign ahead of schedule, according to reports, in a strategic move designed to give outgoing French President Emmanuel Macron a say in appointing her successor.

Lagarde’s eight-year term is not officially due to end until October 2027. However, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday that she intends to step down before next year’s French presidential election.

The move appears intended to bypass potential complications should the far right win the French presidency in the spring of 2027, which could destabilise the selection process for Europe’s most powerful financial role.

The Merz-Macron Alliance

Sources familiar with the matter suggest that while Lagarde has not yet finalised her departure date, she is keen for Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to act as the primary brokers for the transition.

Under EU law, Macron is barred from seeking a third consecutive term, making his window for influencing European appointments limited.

