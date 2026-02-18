Ten Missing and Six Stranded After Massive Avalanche Hits California Backcountry

Emergency teams face "slow, tedious" search in zero visibility for 10 missing people near Lake Tahoe, while six survivors huddle in a makeshift shelter.

A desperate search-and-rescue operation is under way in the Sierra Nevada mountains after a massive avalanche buried a backcountry slope on Tuesday, leaving 10 skiers missing and six others stranded in treacherous conditions.

The disaster struck the Castle Peak area near Truckee, approximately 10 miles north of Lake Tahoe, at around 11:30 am local time. According to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, the slide engulfed a group of 16 people—comprising 12 clients and four professional guides.

‘Slow and Tedious’ Rescue Efforts

As night fell and a fierce winter storm closed nearby motorways, rescue teams had yet to reach the primary site. Captain Russell Greene, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, warned that the process would be "slow and tedious" due to the extreme risk of further slides.

"They have to be very careful accessing the area due to the fact that the avalanche danger is still very high," Captain Greene told local broadcaster KCRA-TV.

Six members of the party survived the initial impact and remain at the site awaiting extraction. They are reportedly communicating with emergency services via radio beacons and text messages.

Captain Greene confirmed the survivors had sought refuge in a makeshift shelter constructed from tarpaulin sheets and were "doing everything they can to survive."

