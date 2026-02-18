Ten Missing and Six Stranded After Massive Avalanche Hits California Backcountry

Emergency teams face "slow, tedious" search in zero visibility for 10 missing people near Lake Tahoe, while six survivors huddle in a makeshift shelter.
A desperate search-and-rescue operation is under way in the Sierra Nevada mountains after a massive avalanche buried a backcountry slope on Tuesday, leaving 10 skiers missing and six others stranded in treacherous conditions.
The disaster struck the Castle Peak area near Truckee, approximately 10 miles north of Lake Tahoe, at around 11:30 am local time. According to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, the slide engulfed a group of 16 people—comprising 12 clients and four professional guides.
‘Slow and Tedious’ Rescue Efforts
As night fell and a fierce winter storm closed nearby motorways, rescue teams had yet to reach the primary site. Captain Russell Greene, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, warned that the process would be "slow and tedious" due to the extreme risk of further slides.
"They have to be very careful accessing the area due to the fact that the avalanche danger is still very high," Captain Greene told local broadcaster KCRA-TV.
Six members of the party survived the initial impact and remain at the site awaiting extraction. They are reportedly communicating with emergency services via radio beacons and text messages.
Captain Greene confirmed the survivors had sought refuge in a makeshift shelter constructed from tarpaulin sheets and were "doing everything they can to survive."
Warnings Ignored
The incident occurred despite a "high avalanche danger" alert issued by the Sierra Avalanche Center before dawn on Tuesday.
Much of Northern California remains under a winter storm warning, with heavy snowfall and zero visibility hindering the use of aircraft.
Captain Greene questioned the decision to proceed with the tour given the forecast.
"I don’t think it was a wise choice," he said of the unnamed ski company’s decision to take paying customers into the backcountry. "But we don’t know all the details yet."
A Potential Record Tragedy
If the 10 missing skiers are confirmed dead, the event would rank amongst the deadliest single avalanches in United States history.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the US sees an average of 27 avalanche fatalities each winter; however, a single incident of this scale is exceptionally rare.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the situation, with state authorities now "coordinating an all-hands search-and-rescue effort" alongside local teams from the Boreal Mountain and Tahoe Donner resorts.
Specialist teams using Snowcat tracked vehicles continue to push through the drifts, but with more avalanches expected through Wednesday morning, the window for a successful rescue is narrowing rapidly.