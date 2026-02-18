Anutin's second cabinet sees Thamanat excluded, Bhumjaithai eyes strategic ministerial posts

The formation of Anutin Charnvirakul's second cabinet has made headlines as the Bhumjaithai Party continues to discuss the inclusion of the Klatham Party in the government. Political sources have revealed that Bhumjaithai remains uncertain about the inclusion of the Klatham Party in the coalition government, with concerns over Captain Thamanat Prompow’s eligibility if appointed as a minister. The issue could echo past concerns, such as when former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin faced scrutiny over the appointment of Pichit Chuenban as a minister in his cabinet.

Another significant factor is the Klatham Party’s encroachment on traditional Bhumjaithai strongholds, such as Suphanburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Surat Thani. The rise of Klatham Party in these areas has sparked discontent within Bhumjaithai, who fear it could negatively impact future election outcomes.

In terms of ministerial appointments, Bhumjaithai is set to secure 19 ministerial seats, with four positions already confirmed. These include Borwornsak Uwanno as Deputy Prime Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Suphajee Suthumpun as Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister, and Ekniti Nitithanprapas as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister.