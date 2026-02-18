Anutin's second cabinet sees Thamanat excluded, Bhumjaithai eyes strategic ministerial posts

The formation of Anutin Charnvirakul's second cabinet has made headlines as the Bhumjaithai Party continues to discuss the inclusion of the Klatham Party in the government. Political sources have revealed that Bhumjaithai remains uncertain about the inclusion of the Klatham Party in the coalition government, with concerns over Captain Thamanat Prompow’s eligibility if appointed as a minister. The issue could echo past concerns, such as when former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin faced scrutiny over the appointment of Pichit Chuenban as a minister in his cabinet.
Another significant factor is the Klatham Party’s encroachment on traditional Bhumjaithai strongholds, such as Suphanburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Surat Thani. The rise of Klatham Party in these areas has sparked discontent within Bhumjaithai, who fear it could negatively impact future election outcomes.
In terms of ministerial appointments, Bhumjaithai is set to secure 19 ministerial seats, with four positions already confirmed. These include Borwornsak Uwanno as Deputy Prime Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Suphajee Suthumpun as Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister, and Ekniti Nitithanprapas as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister.
Other key appointments are expected to include Predee Daochai as Energy Minister, replacing Auttapol Rerkpiboon, and Pol Lt. Gen. Rutthaphon Naowarat as Justice Minister, though the latter is also likely to be excluded.
Of the remaining 15 positions, Bhumjaithai is expected to maintain control over existing ministries for continuity, with Anutin set to retain his roles as Prime Minister and Interior Minister. Other key positions may include Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn as Transport Minister, Paradorn Prissananantakul as Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, and Chaichanok Chidchob as Digital Economy and Society Minister. Sabida Thaised is also expected to become the Minister of Culture.
Meanwhile, Suchart Chomklin has been named in the cabinet list, but will likely not be appointed Labour Minister due to public resistance.
Given the 10 MPs per minister ratio, Pheu Thai is likely to secure around 8 ministerial positions, including Agriculture, Education, Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, and Labour ministries. Reports also indicate that Pheu Thai has decided not to appoint Yodchanan Wongsawat to a ministerial position, preferring to focus on the upcoming election rather than risk potential setbacks.