Anutin pauses govt formation talks with Klatham Party, clarifies discussion with Narumon

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, also the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, addressed recent discussions with Narumon Pinyosinwat, Minister of Education and leader of the Klatham Party, clarifying that their meeting was simply to discuss and ensure a mutual understanding of the correct government formation procedure.

Anutin emphasized that while the preliminary election results seem clear, the official confirmation of MPs by the Election Commission (EC) must come first before any further steps are taken. He stressed that there is no rush to form a new government and that, once the EC validates the results, the process will proceed with the opening of parliament and the subsequent election of the House Speaker and Prime Minister.

"Government formation is the final step, and we must wait for the EC to complete the process. The law allows for 60 days, and only 9 days have passed," Anutin explained.

Regarding his discussions with Captain Thamanat Prompow, Chairman of the Klatham Party’s advisory board, Anutin reiterated that the conversation followed the previously stated outline. He further noted that the details of the discussions will remain private until the official confirmation of MPs and reporting in parliament are completed to avoid any confusion or speculation during the constitutional process.