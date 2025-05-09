Why \"Conclave\" went viral with Gen Z, and it’s not just the drama

In an era dominated by big-budget blockbusters, few expected Conclave—a low-key political thriller centred around the secretive election of a new pope—to become a viral hit. But among Gen Z, it’s done just that, igniting a fascination with Vatican politics that’s made its way from cinema screens to TikTok feeds, memes, livestreams, and even mock betting pools.
So, how did an old-world ritual like the papal conclave become Gen Z’s latest obsession?
1. The Appeal of Access, Exclusivity, and Drama
Gen Z thrives on behind-the-scenes content, especially when it offers a glimpse into elite or tightly guarded spaces. Conclave delivers just that—offering an insider’s view into a centuries-old, ultra-secretive religious tradition. Watching the film made many feel “in the know,” priming them to follow the real-life conclave as if it were the next big reality show.
2. A Storyline That Mirrors Today’s Uncertainties
At its core, Conclave isn’t just about religion—it’s about power, identity, loyalty, and ideological struggle. These themes hit home with a generation living through political unrest, climate anxiety, and institutional distrust. Even the holiest characters in the film are layered with insecurity, ambition, and moral tension—an all-too-relatable portrayal of leadership in a chaotic world.
3. A Guidebook in Disguise
Rather than just entertain, the film became a primer for the real thing. For many viewers, it laid the groundwork to understand Vatican dynamics, turning the real conclave into a live sequel. As a result, Gen Z didn’t just watch—they analysed, debated, and created content, from satirical edits to genuine commentary.
4. The Perfect Timing
The buzz around the movie coincided with a real conclave and came at a moment when many Gen Zers were making major life decisions—marriage, parenthood, and spiritual direction. Questions about religious identity naturally resurfaced, making the Vatican’s leadership shift feel personally relevant.
Add to that the broader global mood—rising geopolitical tension, upcoming elections, and a Pope rumoured to be social-media savvy—and suddenly, the papacy felt both ancient and oddly current.
Conclave proves that with the right framing, even the oldest traditions can capture the imagination of a hyper-digital generation. Turns out, Gen Z isn’t just watching—they’re participating, interpreting, and turning ancient rituals into cultural moments.
Conclave (2024) is a gripping political-religious thriller directed by Edward Berger and based on the best-selling novel by Robert Harris. The story unfolds in the aftermath of a Pope’s sudden death, when Catholic cardinals from around the world gather in the Vatican to elect his successor in a secretive process known as a conclave.
At the centre of the story is Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (played by Ralph Fiennes), the Dean of the College of Cardinals, who is tasked with managing the election. As tensions rise behind closed doors, Lawrence uncovers shocking truths, personal rivalries, and hidden agendas that threaten the integrity of the Church. The film builds to a dramatic twist, challenging tradition and confronting questions of faith, power, and reform.
With strong performances, a suspenseful script, and a timely reflection on institutional trust, Conclave has captured the attention of audiences, especially Gen Z, who see its themes as deeply relevant in today’s uncertain world.