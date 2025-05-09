Why \"Conclave\" went viral with Gen Z, and it’s not just the drama

In an era dominated by big-budget blockbusters, few expected Conclave—a low-key political thriller centred around the secretive election of a new pope—to become a viral hit. But among Gen Z, it’s done just that, igniting a fascination with Vatican politics that’s made its way from cinema screens to TikTok feeds, memes, livestreams, and even mock betting pools.

So, how did an old-world ritual like the papal conclave become Gen Z’s latest obsession?

1. The Appeal of Access, Exclusivity, and Drama

Gen Z thrives on behind-the-scenes content, especially when it offers a glimpse into elite or tightly guarded spaces. Conclave delivers just that—offering an insider’s view into a centuries-old, ultra-secretive religious tradition. Watching the film made many feel “in the know,” priming them to follow the real-life conclave as if it were the next big reality show.

2. A Storyline That Mirrors Today’s Uncertainties

At its core, Conclave isn’t just about religion—it’s about power, identity, loyalty, and ideological struggle. These themes hit home with a generation living through political unrest, climate anxiety, and institutional distrust. Even the holiest characters in the film are layered with insecurity, ambition, and moral tension—an all-too-relatable portrayal of leadership in a chaotic world.