Hun Manet accuses Thailand of seizing Cambodian land despite ceasefire

In a recent interview with Reuters on Tuesday (February 17), Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet accused Thailand of occupying and effectively seizing Cambodian territory, despite a ceasefire agreement. Hun Manet claimed Thai forces are encroaching "deep into Cambodian territory" and have fortified areas with shipping containers and barbed wire, areas previously recognized as part of Cambodia.
The accusations came in the wake of a December 27, 2025 ceasefire, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at easing escalating tensions between the two nations. According to Hun Manet, Thailand's actions represent a direct violation of Cambodia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Hun Manet further claimed that Thai forces have followed an “advance–seize–hold” strategy, which allegedly led to the dismantling of hundreds of Cambodian homes and the seizure of significant commercial properties, such as O'Smach Resort in Oddar Meanchey province. These actions are said to have displaced civilians and affected local businesses.
In response, Thailand has rejected the accusations, asserting that its actions are not an attempt at territorial expansion. The Thai military argues that it is merely establishing 500-meter buffer zones to prevent potential attacks from Cambodian forces.
The Thai government emphasized that the current troop positions are part of the agreed-upon de-escalation efforts within the ceasefire, and that they do not constitute any change in territorial control.
Thailand further stated that any unresolved border disputes should be handled by the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), a body designed to resolve such issues. However, Thailand noted that progress on the JBC has been delayed due to the general elections held in Thailand on February 8, 2026.
Hun Manet took his grievances to Washington in February 2026, during a meeting of the Board of Peace, an organization created by Donald Trump. The Cambodian Prime Minister is seeking international mediation to resolve the conflict, and has also requested historical colonial-era maps from France to support Cambodia’s territorial claims.
The escalating situation continues to draw attention from the international community as both nations seek to resolve their differences over the disputed border region.