Hun Manet accuses Thailand of seizing Cambodian land despite ceasefire

The Thai government emphasized that the current troop positions are part of the agreed-upon de-escalation efforts within the ceasefire, and that they do not constitute any change in territorial control.

Border Disputes and the Joint Boundary Commission

Thailand further stated that any unresolved border disputes should be handled by the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), a body designed to resolve such issues. However, Thailand noted that progress on the JBC has been delayed due to the general elections held in Thailand on February 8, 2026.

Cambodia Seeks International Mediation

Hun Manet took his grievances to Washington in February 2026, during a meeting of the Board of Peace, an organization created by Donald Trump. The Cambodian Prime Minister is seeking international mediation to resolve the conflict, and has also requested historical colonial-era maps from France to support Cambodia’s territorial claims.

The escalating situation continues to draw attention from the international community as both nations seek to resolve their differences over the disputed border region.