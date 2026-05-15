Thai AirAsia reports THB841m Q1 profit amid Middle East tensions

Asia Aviation Public Company Limited (AAV), the majority shareholder in Thai AirAsia, reported first-quarter 2026 sales and service revenue of THB13.5298 billion, up 2% from the same period last year, supported by 6.2 million passengers carried, up 11%, as tourist travel continued to recover during the high season.

Average fares fell by 6%, while net profit stood at THB840.6 million, down 39%, amid geopolitical conflict in the Middle East that emerged in late February.

However, effective cost management reduced cost per available seat kilometre (CASK) by 2% to THB1.69, supported by fuel cost and maintenance cycle management, as well as lower foreign airport fees as the airline placed greater emphasis on domestic flights.

The airline also maintained efficient aircraft utilisation, averaging 12.5 hours per aircraft per day, from a total operating fleet of 58 aircraft in the quarter.