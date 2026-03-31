More Than Treatment—It’s Sustainability! PRINC Hospital Suvarnabhumi Sweeps 2 Major Regional Awards for 4th Consecutive Year at Healthcare Asia Awards 2026

The Healthcare Asia Awards recognize healthcare providers that demonstrate outstanding innovation and a positive impact on the industry across Asia. This marks the fourth consecutive year that PRINC Hospital Suvarnabhumi has been honored, reflecting its unwavering commitment to international standards and continuous development.

Wityavate Rakkulchon, M.D., Co-Chief Executive Officer (CO-CEO) of Principal Capital PCL, expressed his pride in the achievement: "The Tertiary Hospital of the Year award is a high-level recognition given to hospitals with specialized expertise and the capability to treat complex diseases. This is proof of our success in transforming PRINC Hospital Suvarnabhumi into a world-class treatment hub. We are constantly enhancing our medical staff’s skills and adopting cutting-edge technology—such as at our LITTLE PRINCE Children’s Health Center, our Stroke and Heart Centers, and the PRINCE of BONES center, which uses advanced surgical tech to ensure the highest safety for our patients. This success belongs to our staff, whose dedication allows us to provide reliable healthcare at prices people can afford."

On the sustainability front, Ms. Atiya Awachanakarn, Chief Sustainability Officer of Principal Capital PCL, emphasized the group's core mission: "At PRINC Group, our purpose is to build people with a 'giver's heart' to help others, communities, and society. Winning both the ESG Program of the Year and Tertiary Hospital of the Year proves that when we lead with a clear purpose, medical excellence and sustainability can truly go hand-in-hand."