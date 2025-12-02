Crisis centre pledges full restoration of water, electricity systems in Hat Yai by Wednesday

Compensation distribution to flood victims

On Wednesday, the government will remit 9,000 baht to each of 97,466 families in four southern provinces. The breakdown is as follows:

Songkhla: 70,331 families

Satun: 10,812 families

Narathiwat: 7,305 families

Pattani: 1,709 families

The Government Savings Bank made the transfers in the morning, while other banks will do so in the afternoon. Previously, on Monday, the government paid 9,000 baht to 25,908 families. A total of 650 families were unable to receive their compensation due to issues with linking their bank accounts to the PromptPay system or inactive accounts.

Support for flood victims continues

The government will continue to provide free fresh food to flood victims for one month, as ordered by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Local administrations have been allocated a budget to distribute funds to municipalities, which will set up kitchens to serve those in need.

Additionally, local administrations have been empowered to expedite compensation payments without the usual scrutiny from the Office of State Audit Commission. Compensation payments will be processed via the PromptPay system. Those who have lost their ID cards can obtain replacements through mobile units from the Department of Provincial Administration.

