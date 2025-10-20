Abhisit vows to uphold gentlemanly politics, pledges clear ideology

Speaking after the party’s executive committee meeting on Monday, Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva said two key issues were discussed:

First, Abhisit said the party would prioritise policies to reduce inequality and curb monopolies. “This is an issue we must push forward urgently,” he said, adding that the party had invited experts and thought leaders to share their insights on October 28.

“The details will be announced later, but we have asked these experts — both thinkers and practitioners — to discuss what Thailand truly needs from its political parties,” he said. Democrat deputy leader Korn Chatikavanij has been assigned to oversee the policy development process.

Second, Abhisit said the party is preparing potential candidates amid growing political uncertainty. “We are working against time and must strictly adhere to party regulations and electoral laws regarding candidate selection,” he stressed.

“To that end, the selection committee will convene immediately to elect its chairperson and begin coordinating with regional branches and provincial representatives,” he added.