Abhisit vows to uphold gentlemanly politics, pledges clear ideology

Speaking after the party’s executive committee meeting on Monday, Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva said two key issues were discussed:
First, Abhisit said the party would prioritise policies to reduce inequality and curb monopolies. “This is an issue we must push forward urgently,” he said, adding that the party had invited experts and thought leaders to share their insights on October 28.
“The details will be announced later, but we have asked these experts — both thinkers and practitioners — to discuss what Thailand truly needs from its political parties,” he said. Democrat deputy leader Korn Chatikavanij has been assigned to oversee the policy development process.
Second, Abhisit said the party is preparing potential candidates amid growing political uncertainty. “We are working against time and must strictly adhere to party regulations and electoral laws regarding candidate selection,” he stressed.
“To that end, the selection committee will convene immediately to elect its chairperson and begin coordinating with regional branches and provincial representatives,” he added.
Abhisit also addressed reports of MPs considering leaving the party. “Over the past three weeks, I’ve spoken with many members. Some have told me they might not continue with us. I understand — that’s politics,” he said.
“I conduct politics like a gentleman. I respect and empathise with those who have made commitments elsewhere. But that will not deter us. Our focus remains on offering voters the best possible choice — through sound policy and capable people — despite time constraints.”
Abhisit said the party’s recruitment of new figures extends beyond the economic sector to include experts in social, environmental, and justice issues.
“One of the main barriers to economic growth is corruption,” he noted. “When corruption rises, more regulations are created, which in turn hinders business. These issues are interconnected and must be addressed together.”
Asked whether his return signals renewed hope for the public, Abhisit said his goal is to make politics relevant again.
“In recent years, politicians seem to live in a different world from the people,” he said. “Political news rarely reflects their real problems. I want politics to return to its true purpose — solving people’s problems — not playing games or trading benefits.”
Abhisit said the party’s goal is to win as many seats as possible nationwide. “We’ll work realistically and close gaps in areas where some MPs may not continue,” he said.
He affirmed that he values every member who has served the Democrat Party and is ready to continue working with them, though he emphasised that the final decision lies with each individual.
Regarding reports that Satit Wongnongtaey, who has been named a deputy leader in the new executive committee, is someone former Trang MP Somchai Lohstapornpipit has pledged to work with, Abhisit Vejjajiva said he had not heard such information.
He added that he had spoken with both Satit and other party members to clarify misunderstandings. “My role is to ease tensions and see whether we can continue working together. As I’ve said, I want to keep everyone on board, but I understand that each person will make their own decision,” he said.
When asked about the party’s direction in the next general election — given that some members of the previous executive board joined the ruling Pheu Thai Party — Abhisit said the Democrats would first observe the stance and actions of other parties.
“Everyone already knows that I place ideology and integrity above all else,” he added.