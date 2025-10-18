Abhisit to take helm of Democrat Party with task of reviving ratings and reshaping power

It is now fairly certain that Abhisit Vejjajiva, former leader of the Democrat Party, will return as party head, drawing attention to the party’s next political moves under the key challenge of restoring its sharply declined popularity.

During Abhisit’s previous leadership, the party won 159 seats in 2011. By 2019, after a five-year political freeze, the party secured only 53 seats, losing its status as the leading force in the conservative bloc. Despite this, it retained bargaining power as the second-largest party in Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government, compared with the current 25 MPs.

The major challenge is to restore the Democrat Party’s standing as Thailand’s oldest political institution. Beyond Abhisit himself, attention now turns to the new management team to support him.

Abhisit has reportedly held meetings with Korn Chatikavanij and other political strategists, including Santitarn Sathirathai, a future-oriented strategist, and Suvit Maesincee, former Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation. Korn described these figures as part of “the country’s future that all generations desire.”