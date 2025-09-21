Thai voters support Abhisit as new Democrat leader: Nida Poll

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2025

Nida Poll shows most Thai voters back Abhisit Vejjajiva as Democrat leader, but many remain undecided about supporting the party in the next election.

An opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) found that most Thai voters prefer former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva as the next Democrat Party leader.

However, the poll also revealed that a majority of respondents remain undecided about whether they would vote for the Democrats in the next election.

On September 12, Democrat leader Chalermchai Sri-on resigned, citing health reasons. His departure sparked speculation over who would take charge of Thailand’s oldest political party during a difficult period, with its popularity having plunged to the point where it secured only a handful of MPs in the most recent election.

The Nida Poll conducted its survey on September 15 and 16, sampling 1,310 respondents nationwide aged 18 and above, the minimum voting age.

When asked who they wanted as the next Democrat leader, the top ten responses were:

  • 32.90%: Abhisit, former Democrat leader
  • 18.09%: Chuan Leekpai, former Democrat leader and former PM
  • 16.72%: No comment
  • 9.24%: Anyone in the Democrat Party
  • 8.17%: Suchatvee Suwansawat, former deputy Democrat leader
  • 4.20%: Korn Chatikavanij, former deputy Democrat leader
  • 2.82%: Watanya Bunnag, former Democrat member
  • 2.21%: Jurin Laksanawisit, former Democrat leader and party-list MP
  • 1.68%: Banyat Bantadtan, former Democrat leader
  • 1.45%: Chalermchai Sri-on
     

Asked whether they would vote for the Democrats in the next election, respondents answered:

  • 37.58%: Not sure
  • 35.75%: Definitely yes
  • 26.67%: Definitely no
