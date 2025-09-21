Thai voters support Abhisit as new Democrat leader: Nida Poll

An opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) found that most Thai voters prefer former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva as the next Democrat Party leader.

However, the poll also revealed that a majority of respondents remain undecided about whether they would vote for the Democrats in the next election.

On September 12, Democrat leader Chalermchai Sri-on resigned, citing health reasons. His departure sparked speculation over who would take charge of Thailand’s oldest political party during a difficult period, with its popularity having plunged to the point where it secured only a handful of MPs in the most recent election.

The Nida Poll conducted its survey on September 15 and 16, sampling 1,310 respondents nationwide aged 18 and above, the minimum voting age.