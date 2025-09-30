Ubon and Songkhla defections deepen chaos in Pheu Thai and Democrat ranks

As 2026 approaches, the general election is set to take place on schedule, in line with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s pledge. At the latest, the poll will be held by early April next year, in accordance with the memorandum of agreement between the Bhumjaithai-led government and the People’s Party.

In the run-up to the ballot, the trajectories of the main political parties are already beginning to emerge.

For Pheu Thai, the turmoil is severe. The party has suffered its most dramatic shift yet, falling hard after being unseated from power. Paetongtarn Shinawatra lost the premiership in the wake of the Hun Sen video scandal, while Thaksin Shinawatra was sent back behind bars. Party momentum has collapsed, culminating in defeat in the Sisaket by-election, a contest that was meant to mark Pheu Thai’s comeback but instead deepened its decline.

Insiders whisper that more than 30 Pheu Thai MPs are already looking for escape routes, preparing to part ways with their political patriarch once his aura of invincibility fades.