Abhisit to meet top business leaders on Oct 28 to shape Democrat Party policy

Abhisit Vejjajiva, leader of the Democrat Party, together with the party’s newly appointed executive committee, paid homage to Phra Mae Thorani (the Earth Goddess), the sacred symbol of the party, to mark his return as party leader. The group also offered prayers at the spirit house within the party headquarters.

Following the ceremony, Abhisit convened the first meeting of the new executive committee to outline the party’s direction. The agenda focused on setting urgent electoral policies for the next four months and restructuring the party’s regional operations to keep pace with the evolving political landscape.

Abhisit said Monday’s (October 20) meeting focused on ensuring the party’s readiness in all aspects, particularly in developing key economic and social policies for the upcoming election. These policies, he noted, must align with the country’s changing dynamics and the public’s expectations.