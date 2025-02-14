Teen Pioneer Tackles Thailand\'s Learning Disability Crisis with Digital Innovation

In a country where learning disabilities affect an estimated 140,000 children, with nearly 38% out of school, a Bangkok teenager has developed an innovative solution to bridge the educational gap that has long plagued Thailand's education system.

Adia "Indy" Pudtalsri, aged 17, is the founder of CareConnect, a digital platform providing tailored educational resources for students with diverse learning needs. The initiative, launched in 2023, has already attracted more than 3,000 users, marking a significant milestone in addressing the country's educational challenges.

"I noticed many students struggled with certain tasks in school, so I wanted to create an environment where everyone could grasp the material better", says Indy, whose platform offers specially designed video lessons and worksheets in Mathematics and English. The resources are meticulously crafted to accommodate various learning styles and difficulties.

The need for such innovation is stark. Studies indicate that 6-10% of school-age children in Thailand face learning disabilities, yet access to specialised education remains limited. According to a 2017 National Disability Survey conducted with UNICEF's technical support, nearly half of children with disabilities are not even registered with the government, resulting in their exclusion from monthly disability grants.

