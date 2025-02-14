Teen Pioneer Tackles Thailand\'s Learning Disability Crisis with Digital Innovation

In a country where learning disabilities affect an estimated 140,000 children, with nearly 38% out of school, a Bangkok teenager has developed an innovative solution to bridge the educational gap that has long plagued Thailand's education system.
Adia "Indy" Pudtalsri, aged 17, is the founder of CareConnect, a digital platform providing tailored educational resources for students with diverse learning needs. The initiative, launched in 2023, has already attracted more than 3,000 users, marking a significant milestone in addressing the country's educational challenges.
"I noticed many students struggled with certain tasks in school, so I wanted to create an environment where everyone could grasp the material better", says Indy, whose platform offers specially designed video lessons and worksheets in Mathematics and English. The resources are meticulously crafted to accommodate various learning styles and difficulties.
The need for such innovation is stark. Studies indicate that 6-10% of school-age children in Thailand face learning disabilities, yet access to specialised education remains limited. According to a 2017 National Disability Survey conducted with UNICEF's technical support, nearly half of children with disabilities are not even registered with the government, resulting in their exclusion from monthly disability grants.
Common learning disabilities in Thailand include dyslexia (reading difficulties), dysgraphia (writing difficulties), and dyscalculia (math difficulties). The challenges are compounded by limited awareness among teachers and parents, insufficient access to specialised education, and persistent social stigma.
Beyond the digital realm, Indy has taken concrete steps to reach those most in need. She has distributed educational workbooks to underprivileged schools and conducts regular virtual workshops focusing on various learning disabilities.
"I collaborate with educators experienced in teaching students with learning disabilities to ensure my resources are adaptable and beneficial", she explains, highlighting her commitment to quality and effectiveness.
Creating educational content for diverse learning needs presents its own challenges.
"One challenge was simplifying complex concepts for students. For instance, while creating math videos, I often struggled to explain certain ideas clearly", Indy admits.
However, her determination to make a difference drives her to overcome these obstacles.
Her approach fundamentally challenges traditional educational methods. "I aim to challenge the one-size-fits-all approach to education, promoting the idea that everyone learns differently. I want teachers to understand and support students who struggle", says Indy, whose platform represents a shift towards more inclusive education practices.
Despite CareConnect's success, Indy maintains that profit isn't her primary motivation.
"While being a social enterprise is appealing, my main goal is not profit. I simply want to help as many individuals as possible", she emphasises, demonstrating wisdom beyond her years.
Looking ahead, she plans to expand the platform's subject offerings to include biology, physics, and chemistry. She's also working to establish support group meetups for students to share experiences and resources.
Additionally, she's reaching out to both special needs and underfunded institutions to integrate her platform into their education systems.
In a country where approximately 27% of children with disabilities lack access to essential health promotion services, Indy's initiative represents a beacon of hope for more inclusive education. Through CareConnect, she's not just creating educational content; she's fostering a community where different learning needs are acknowledged and supported, potentially transforming the landscape of special education in Thailand.