Khao Kheow Open Zoo Celebrates Historic Hatching of Rare Greater Adjutant Stork

The breakthrough marks the first time the critically endangered bird has been successfully bred in Thailand after a 40-year absence from the wild.

Conservationists at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi Province have achieved a historic milestone in wildlife preservation by successfully hatching a Greater Adjutant stork chick.

The monumental breakthrough marks the first time the species has been successfully bred in Thailand, offering fresh hope for a bird that has been extinct in the Thai wild for over four decades.

Suchart Chomklin, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, expressed immense pride in the achievement, praising the zoo's veterinary and husbandry teams for orchestrating a precision "life-saving operation" to secure the chick's survival.

Narongwit Chodchoy, director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Si Racha District, revealed that the high-stakes breeding attempt relied entirely on a single egg harvested from the facility’s sole remaining captive breeding pair.

