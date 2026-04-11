Name the Newcomer: Khao Kheow Open Zoo Launches Public Vote for Baby Sloth

Khao Kheow Open Zoo has launched a public vote to name its newborn two-toed sloth, with cash prizes and plush toys for lucky participants.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo has announced the birth of a healthy male two-toed sloth and is inviting the public to help choose its official name in a new competition.

The youngster, born on 1 March, is the latest addition to the zoo’s growing family.

He is the offspring of 30-year-old father, "Flash", and six-year-old mother, "Elsa". Notably, Elsa was graciously bestowed her name by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya in late 2024.

Narongwit Chodchoy, director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, confirmed on Thursday that while the baby is thriving, he is yet to be officially named.