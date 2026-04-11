Name the Newcomer: Khao Kheow Open Zoo Launches Public Vote for Baby Sloth

Khao Kheow Open Zoo has launched a public vote to name its newborn two-toed sloth, with cash prizes and plush toys for lucky participants.
Khao Kheow Open Zoo has announced the birth of a healthy male two-toed sloth and is inviting the public to help choose its official name in a new competition.
The youngster, born on 1 March, is the latest addition to the zoo’s growing family.
He is the offspring of 30-year-old father, "Flash", and six-year-old mother, "Elsa". Notably, Elsa was graciously bestowed her name by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya in late 2024.
Narongwit Chodchoy, director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, confirmed on Thursday that while the baby is thriving, he is yet to be officially named.
To celebrate the arrival, the zoo is offering fans the chance to vote for their favourite moniker from a shortlist of four playful options:
The naming contest includes an incentive for participants, with one lucky voter set to win a 3,000-baht cash prize. Five runners-up will also receive limited-edition sloth plush toys.
Family Ties
Zoo officials report that the infant is currently inseparable from his mother, spending most of his time clinging to Elsa’s chest as he explores his surroundings.
Veterinary teams have conducted a preliminary health check and confirmed that the newborn is in excellent condition, though Elsa remains naturally protective of her new arrival.
How to Enter
Members of the public can cast their vote via the zoo’s official digital form. The winning name and the prize draw results will be announced on 6 May 2026 on the Khao Kheow Open Zoo Facebook page.
The two-toed sloth is a popular attraction at the zoo, known for its slow-moving nature and distinctive arboreal lifestyle. This latest birth is seen as a positive step for the zoo’s ongoing conservation and education efforts.
Those wishing to catch a glimpse of the new arrival can visit the sloth enclosure at Khao Kheow Open Zoo daily, though sightings depend on the baby's napping schedule.