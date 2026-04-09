Pygmy Hippo Fever: Khon Kaen Zoo Welcomes Moo Deng’s Newest Relative

Khon Kaen Zoo celebrates the birth of a healthy pygmy hippo, the sibling of Moo Duang and relative of internet icon Moo Deng. Join the gender-reveal contest.
Khon Kaen Zoo has announced a delightful new arrival this summer: a healthy pygmy hippo calf that shares a bloodline with Thailand’s most famous "pork-themed" animal celebrities.
Born on the morning of 5 April 2026, the calf is the sixth of its species to be successfully bred at the facility.
The newborn, weighing a sturdy 5.76kg, is the offspring of parents "Yaya" and "Nadech"—named after Thailand’s premier celebrity power couple.
In a charming twist of fate, the calf arrived on the exact same day as its older brother, the local favourite "Moo Duang."
The new arrival has already sparked a media frenzy due to its impressive lineage.
As the full sibling of Moo Duang and a "niece or nephew" to Khao Kheow Open Zoo’s global superstar Moo Deng, the calf is expected to be a major draw for the lifestyle and wildlife tourism circuits.
Thipawadee Kittikhun, director of Khon Kaen Zoo, confirmed that the parents mated late last year, with the pregnancy lasting between 180 and 210 days.
"The calf is in excellent health and is already settling into the exhibit," Thipawadee noted. "While the little one is currently thriving under the watchful eye of mother Yaya, its gender remains a mystery for now."
To celebrate the birth, the zoo has launched a public competition inviting visitors to guess the calf’s gender for a chance to win various prizes. The official reveal is scheduled for 15 April, coinciding with the Songkran festivities.
For those looking to add a dose of "cute" to their holiday itinerary, the pygmy hippo family is now on public display daily at Khon Kaen Zoo.