Khon Kaen Zoo celebrates the birth of a healthy pygmy hippo, the sibling of Moo Duang and relative of internet icon Moo Deng. Join the gender-reveal contest.

Khon Kaen Zoo has announced a delightful new arrival this summer: a healthy pygmy hippo calf that shares a bloodline with Thailand’s most famous "pork-themed" animal celebrities.

Born on the morning of 5 April 2026, the calf is the sixth of its species to be successfully bred at the facility.

The newborn, weighing a sturdy 5.76kg, is the offspring of parents "Yaya" and "Nadech"—named after Thailand’s premier celebrity power couple.

In a charming twist of fate, the calf arrived on the exact same day as its older brother, the local favourite "Moo Duang."

The new arrival has already sparked a media frenzy due to its impressive lineage.

