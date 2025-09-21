Japan govt to step up heatstroke prevention for elderly

It has requested 1 billion yen for related measures under the government's fiscal 2026 budget.

The government has set a target of halving the average annual number of heatstroke deaths by 2030 from some 1,300 marked during the five years through 2022, but fatalities hit a record high above 2,000 in 2024.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, 57.4 % of people taken to the hospital by ambulance due to heatstroke in May-September 2024 were aged 65 or older. Of the total cases, 38.0 % occurred at houses, making up the largest share.