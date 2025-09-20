Attention paid to whom Aso, Kishida will back in LDP race

As Aso and Kishida have the power to influence the votes of several dozen LDP lawmakers if the poll goes to a runoff, candidates are rushing to meet with the two party bigwigs. They have not clarified their preferred candidates, and appear to be assessing who is most likely to win.

The party election will decide the successor to outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

On Thursday, former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi and agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi, both viewed as frontrunners in the election, respectively visited Aso's office in the Diet building to report their candidacies.

During a 15-minute meeting with Takaichi, Aso urged her to be "cheerful and energetic." Aso, currently the party's supreme advisor, is said to be advising Takaichi on policy.

Meanwhile, Aso reportedly told Koizumi at a 30-minute meeting that he would not run to save the party from peril if he were the minister's age of 44. Aso has acknowledged Koizumi's improvement, but has not signalled his support for him, informed sources said.