Foreign tourists to Japan hit record 3.43 million in August

Japan saw record foreign tourist arrivals in August, marking the highest growth in three months despite experiencing its hottest summer on record, Nikkei Asia reported.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO), 3.43 million tourists visited Japan in August, up 16.9% from the same month last year. This surge continues the country's trend of hitting new tourism records each month since the pandemic.

The growth in Japan’s tourism sector is largely attributed to a weak yen, which has boosted spending power for international visitors. Despite this, the number of tourists from key markets like Hong Kong declined, causing growth rates to drop to single digits in the two preceding months.