Foreign tourists to Japan hit record 3.43 million in August

Japan saw record foreign tourist arrivals in August, marking the highest growth in three months despite experiencing its hottest summer on record, Nikkei Asia reported.
According to the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO), 3.43 million tourists visited Japan in August, up 16.9% from the same month last year. This surge continues the country's trend of hitting new tourism records each month since the pandemic.
The growth in Japan’s tourism sector is largely attributed to a weak yen, which has boosted spending power for international visitors. Despite this, the number of tourists from key markets like Hong Kong declined, causing growth rates to drop to single digits in the two preceding months.
In August, visitors from financial hubs in Asia fell 8.3%, an improvement from a 36.9% drop in July and a 33.4% drop in June. This decline was partly due to concerns over rumours of earthquakes circulating on social media.
Meanwhile, South Korean tourists also saw a 10.4% drop in July but rebounded with an 8% increase in August compared to last year. Chinese tourists remain a dominant group, with a 36.5% increase in August, bringing over a million visitors.
According to official data released last week, Japan’s economy grew 2.2% in the April-June quarter compared to the previous quarter, surpassing initial forecasts by 1.0%. Exports, services, and domestic tourist spending also saw a 2.0% increase from the previous quarter.
However, economic growth may slow in the July-September quarter, as tariffs from US President Donald Trump's 15% tax begin to take effect.