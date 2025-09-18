Surge in demand for 'death-tainted' homes as Japan property prices soar

Real estate brokers have noted that properties with a history of murder must be sold at a significant discount—up to 80% below market value—while properties with less severe events, such as natural deaths, are typically discounted by about 20%.

As Japan's elderly population continues to grow, the prevalence of Jiko Bukken is expected to increase. The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research estimates that 14% of all households in Japan are led by individuals aged 65 and over who live alone. In the next 20 years, this figure is projected to rise to 20%.

Data from the police shows that, in fiscal year 2024, Japan recorded 20,320 suicides, with 70% occurring in the home. Among those, 58,044 people aged 65 and over died alone.

Kodama estimates that approximately 20,000 to 23,000 of these deaths were discovered in a state of severe decomposition, in line with national policy agency reports. This means that each year, between 35,000 and 40,000 homes in Japan are likely to become Jiko Bukken.

Growing trend in Jiko Bukken

Many Jiko Bukken in Japan have been abandoned for years, and when it comes time to sell or rent them again, special cleaning services are often required. This could include replacing floors and wallpaper to eliminate the lingering smell and traces of the deceased.

Additionally, landlords must reassure potential tenants that the property is free from spirits. This is where the business of ghost-hunting services for such properties comes in, as exemplified by Kachimode, a company founded three years ago by Kodama.

Kachimode offers ghost investigation services to tenants and buyers of Jiko Bukken properties. Kodama himself stays overnight in these homes, using tools like thermal cameras, electromagnetic field meters, and other equipment to check for any paranormal activity.

Once he confirms that the property is spirit-free, Kodama issues a certificate of assurance. If tenants or buyers can prove that there are still spirits present after receiving the certificate, Kodama guarantees compensation of ¥1,000,000 (approximately 216,500 baht).

The death of a person in a home causes psychological discomfort for many. My goal is to eliminate these negative feelings and restore the property’s value, Kodama explained.

One memorable case involved Kodama being hired to investigate an apartment in Tokyo where a young woman had committed suicide. The apartment owner was devastated by the tragedy and left the unit vacant for years.

Kodama spent three nights in the apartment, ensuring there were no lingering spirits before issuing a certification stating it was suitable for habitation. Eventually, a new tenant moved in, willing to pay 95% of the usual rental price despite knowing the property’s dark history.

Younger generations, who tend not to believe in ghosts, are less concerned with the history of the house and are willing to rent Jiko Bukken homes for a much lower price than regular properties. Some are even confident in Kodama’s ability to rid the property of spirits.

Despite the deaths that have occurred in these homes, Jiko Bukken are thoroughly cleaned, renovated, and continue to be functional. With Kodama’s certification assuring tenants that no spirits remain, these properties offer peace of mind to both landlords and renters.

As such, Jiko Bukken has become an increasingly popular and affordable option for those who dream of owning a home but cannot afford a new property.